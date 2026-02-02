Hosted by

Appalachian Walking & Racking Horse Association

About this event

Sales closed

AWRHA Banquet Silent Auction

Pick-up location

400 2nd Ave, Charleston, WV 25303, USA

Custom TWH Knife item
Custom TWH Knife
$48

Starting bid

One of a kind custom TWH knife.

Dura-Teck Elite Pro Shipping Boots item
Dura-Teck Elite Pro Shipping Boots
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Sherry Bryant

Schneiders Medium Weight Stable Blanket - Size 78 item
Schneiders Medium Weight Stable Blanket - Size 78
$50

Starting bid

Medium weight stable blanket with belly band. Size 74. Color is black. Donated by Bailey & Beau Donohew.

Stunning TWH Key Chain item
Stunning TWH Key Chain
$25

Starting bid

One of a kind handmade keychain. Donated by WV Summer Classic.

Performance Horse Wreath - 21 inches item
Performance Horse Wreath - 21 inches
$40

Starting bid

Not recommended for outdoor use. This item will required special packaging which is likely to increase the cost of shipping. Donated by Double B Stables.

Gorgeous TWH Cuff Bracelet item
Gorgeous TWH Cuff Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

An exclusive handmade piece that will standout! Donated by WV Summer Classic

Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket
$40

Starting bid

Cookie Jar, Cutting Board, Trivets, Coasters, Wooden Spoon and Kitchen Towels. This item will required special packaging which is likely to increase the shipping cost. Donated by Carla Parsons.

Horseshoe Tack Rack item
Horseshoe Tack Rack
$30

Starting bid

Donated by KY-HIO

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!