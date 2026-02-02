AWRHA Banquet Silent Auction

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One of a kind custom TWH knife.
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Donated by Sherry Bryant
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Medium weight stable blanket with belly band. Size 74. Color is black. Donated by Bailey & Beau Donohew.
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One of a kind handmade keychain. Donated by WV Summer Classic.
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Not recommended for outdoor use. This item will required special packaging which is likely to increase the cost of shipping. Donated by Double B Stables.
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An exclusive handmade piece that will standout! Donated by WV Summer Classic
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Cookie Jar, Cutting Board, Trivets, Coasters, Wooden Spoon and Kitchen Towels. This item will required special packaging which is likely to increase the shipping cost. Donated by Carla Parsons.
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Donated by KY-HIO
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