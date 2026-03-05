Association of Washington State Azerbaijanis

Hosted by

Association of Washington State Azerbaijanis

About this event

Azerbaijani Novruz 2026 Celebration

1934 108th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98004, USA

Regular Adult
$65

Tickets for 15+ years old adults.

Regular Youth
$35

Tickets for youth between the ages of 5 and 14.

Regular Children(FREE)
Free

Tickets for children between the ages of 0 and 5. Please select the number of children for an accurate headcount.

Regular Adult + Ulduz Academy Supporter
$75

Tickets for 15+ years old adults. Your ticket will cover regular adult fare and the remaining amount will be donated to AWSA's future cultural programs. Thank you for your support!


Regular Adult + Ulduz Academy Super Supporter
$85

Tickets for 15+ years old adults. This special ticket will cover regular adult fare and also includes a generous contribution to support future cultural events of Azerbaijani community. By purchasing this ticket, you are helping to preserve and promote our traditions, ensuring the success of upcoming gatherings. Thank you for your support!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!