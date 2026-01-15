Marc Apodaca Jr Childrens Glioma Cancer Foundation

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Marc Apodaca Jr Childrens Glioma Cancer Foundation

About this event

Axe Out DIPG Sponsorships

970 W 104th Ave

Northglenn, CO 80234, USA

Friendly Thrower Sponsorship item
Friendly Thrower Sponsorship
$100

4 left!

We love all our friends and this level is perfect if want to support but can’t make it!

This sponsorship includes a small logo on advertising material and social media!

100% tax deductible!

Hatchet Thrower Sponsorship item
Hatchet Thrower Sponsorship
$250

4 left!

This sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the event, a small logo on advertising material and social media and a shout out at the event!

50% tax deductible!

Double Axes Sponsorship item
Double Axes Sponsorship
$500

4 left!

This sponsorship includes 5 tickets to the event, a medium logo on advertising material, social media and a shout out at the event!

50% tax deductible!

Golden Bullseye Sponsorship item
Golden Bullseye Sponsorship
$1,000

4 left!

This sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event, exclusive access to VIP throwing area, large logo on advertising material, social media and a shout out at the event!

50% tax deductible!

Add a donation for Marc Apodaca Jr Childrens Glioma Cancer Foundation

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