Axe Out DIPG Sponsorships

About this event
4 left!
We love all our friends and this level is perfect if want to support but can’t make it!
This sponsorship includes a small logo on advertising material and social media!
100% tax deductible!
4 left!
This sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the event, a small logo on advertising material and social media and a shout out at the event!
50% tax deductible!
4 left!
This sponsorship includes 5 tickets to the event, a medium logo on advertising material, social media and a shout out at the event!
50% tax deductible!
4 left!
This sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event, exclusive access to VIP throwing area, large logo on advertising material, social media and a shout out at the event!
50% tax deductible!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!