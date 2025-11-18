Alabama Youth Athletics

AYA Sponsorships

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Certificate of sponsorship appreciation

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

All Bronze benefits • 1 social media spotlight feature

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

All Silver benefits • Logo on team T-Shirts • Two featured sponsor posts on all team platforms • Sponsor banner displayed events

Platinum Sponsor
$7,000

All Gold benefits • Exclusive sponsor highlight in media interviews and news features • Logo on travel uniforms for national events • Framed team photo and recognition plaque presented at season-end celebration

