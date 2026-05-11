AYALA CO-ED YOUTH SUMMER CAMPS

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About this event
This camp is designed to help prepare participants for competitive swimming, with an emphasis on stroke technique, starts, and turns.
This is NOT a swim lesson program. Participants must be able to swim 25 yards of freestyle.
Open to students in Grades 2nd–8th.
This camp is not for incoming freshmen or current high school students.
Dates: June 1 – June 25
Days: Monday–Thursday
Time: 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM
Location: Ayala HS Pool
Cost: $180
Includes a camp gift.
This camp includes an introduction to the game of water polo, including instruction on rules, fundamentals, and skill-building drills.
Participants must be able to swim unassisted.
Swim goggles are suggested, but not required.
Open to students in Grades 2nd–8th.
This camp is not for incoming freshmen or current high school students.
Dates: June 8 – June 25
Days: Monday–Thursday
Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Ayala HS Pool
Cost: $160
Includes a camp gift.
If you love basketball and want to improve your skill set, this Basketball Camp is for you! Campers will have the opportunity to go through a variety of offensive and defensive drills while learning from our coaches and varsity players.
Open to students in Grades 2nd–8th.
This camp is not for incoming freshmen or current high school students.
Dates: June 23 – June 26
Days: Tuesday – Friday
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Ayala HS Gym
Cost: $155
Includes a camp gift.
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