AYALA CO-ED YOUTH SUMMER CAMPS

This camp is designed to help prepare participants for competitive swimming, with an emphasis on stroke technique, starts, and turns.

This is NOT a swim lesson program. Participants must be able to swim 25 yards of freestyle.





Open to students in Grades 2nd–8th.





This camp is not for incoming freshmen or current high school students.





Dates: June 1 – June 25

Days: Monday–Thursday

Time: 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM

Location: Ayala HS Pool

Cost: $180

Includes a camp gift.