BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

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BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

About this event

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AYBC 2026 Golf Tournament

500 W Mohawk Rd

Chillicothe, MO 64601, USA

Friday, June 5 - One Golfer Registration*
$120
This is an Adults Only -- Two-person scramble. -- $120 per player. *Select 2 Qty to register Team.
Saturday, June 6 JR/Adult Team
$60
$60/TEAM | Two-person Scramble. *Must have one adult and one junior aged 7-17 on the team* Limited spots available for each age group.
Mulligans Per Player - Adult
$20
2 mulligans for $20 One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
Mulligans Per Player - JR (age 17 and under)
$10
2 mulligans for $10 One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
Presenting Sponsor
Free
Official Tournament Title Sponsor Logo on ALL promotional materials Banner displayed at clubhouse Recognition throughout tournament 4 golf team registrations (8 golfers)
Platinum $10K+ Cash Giveaway Sponsor
Free
Official $10K+ Raffle Sponsor, plus platinum benefits, 3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Platinum Official Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,500
Large Name/Logo signage cling on approx. 200 golf carts + platinum sponsor benefits 3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Platinum Official Meal Sponsor
$3,500
Logo displayed at breakfast and lunch Logo sticker on each meal container + platinum sponsor benefits 3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Official Beverage + Drink Cart Sponsor
$3,500
Host for morning coffee bar and specialty cocktail bar. Reusable cup with company logo Recognition on event website and social media 2 golf team registrations (4 golfers) Large Logo signage cling displayed on all snack and drink carts. Opportunity to personally host cart.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
-Logo on ALL two-day event materials -Recognition on event website and social media -19th Hole Sponsor (after-play snacks, drinks, awards) -Recognition throughout tournament and remarks at tee-off -3 golf team registration (6 golfers)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
-Logo on event website and Facebook -Name or logo displayed on Hole #1 -Opportunity for your company to host a hole tent. -Social media recognition -2 golf team registrations (4 golfers)
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Name or logo displayed as a hole sponsor -1 golf team registration (2 golfers)
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-Name or logo displayed at registration area. -One individual golfer registration

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