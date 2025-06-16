AYBC 2026 Golf Tournament

This is an Adults Only -- Two-person scramble. -- $120 per player. *Select 2 Qty to register Team.
This is an Adults Only -- Two-person scramble. -- $120 per player. *Select 2 Qty to register Team.
Saturday, June 6 JR/Adult Team
$60
$60/TEAM | Two-person Scramble. *Must have one adult and one junior aged 7-17 on the team* Limited spots available for each age group.
$60/TEAM | Two-person Scramble. *Must have one adult and one junior aged 7-17 on the team* Limited spots available for each age group.
Mulligans Per Player - Adult
$20
2 mulligans for $20
One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
2 mulligans for $20
One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
Mulligans Per Player - JR (age 17 and under)
$10
2 mulligans for $10
One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
2 mulligans for $10
One to be used on the first 9 holes and the other to be used on the back 9.
Presenting Sponsor
Free
Official Tournament Title Sponsor
Logo on ALL promotional materials
Banner displayed at clubhouse
Recognition throughout tournament
4 golf team registrations (8 golfers)
Official Tournament Title Sponsor
Logo on ALL promotional materials
Banner displayed at clubhouse
Recognition throughout tournament
4 golf team registrations (8 golfers)
Platinum $10K+ Cash Giveaway Sponsor
Free
Official $10K+ Raffle Sponsor, plus platinum benefits, 3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Official $10K+ Raffle Sponsor, plus platinum benefits, 3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Platinum Official Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,500
Large Name/Logo signage cling on approx. 200 golf carts
+ platinum sponsor benefits
3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Large Name/Logo signage cling on approx. 200 golf carts
+ platinum sponsor benefits
3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Platinum Official Meal Sponsor
$3,500
Logo displayed at breakfast and lunch
Logo sticker on each meal container
+ platinum sponsor benefits
3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Logo displayed at breakfast and lunch
Logo sticker on each meal container
+ platinum sponsor benefits
3 golf team registrations (6 golfers)
Official Beverage + Drink Cart Sponsor
$3,500
Host for morning coffee bar and specialty cocktail bar. Reusable cup with company logo
Recognition on event website and social media
2 golf team registrations (4 golfers) Large Logo signage cling displayed on all snack and drink carts. Opportunity to personally host cart.
Host for morning coffee bar and specialty cocktail bar. Reusable cup with company logo
Recognition on event website and social media
2 golf team registrations (4 golfers) Large Logo signage cling displayed on all snack and drink carts. Opportunity to personally host cart.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
-Logo on ALL two-day event materials
-Recognition on event website and social media
-19th Hole Sponsor (after-play snacks, drinks, awards)
-Recognition throughout tournament and remarks at tee-off
-3 golf team registration (6 golfers)
-Logo on ALL two-day event materials
-Recognition on event website and social media
-19th Hole Sponsor (after-play snacks, drinks, awards)
-Recognition throughout tournament and remarks at tee-off
-3 golf team registration (6 golfers)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
-Logo on event website and Facebook
-Name or logo displayed on Hole #1
-Opportunity for your company to host a hole tent.
-Social media recognition
-2 golf team registrations (4 golfers)
-Logo on event website and Facebook
-Name or logo displayed on Hole #1
-Opportunity for your company to host a hole tent.
-Social media recognition
-2 golf team registrations (4 golfers)
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Name or logo displayed as a hole sponsor
-1 golf team registration (2 golfers)
-Name or logo displayed as a hole sponsor
-1 golf team registration (2 golfers)
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-Name or logo displayed at registration area.
-One individual golfer registration
-Name or logo displayed at registration area.
-One individual golfer registration
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