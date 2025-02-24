AYBS Alumni Association Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your membership fuels scholarships for deserving students, mentorship programs, female hygiene support, alumni events, and essential operational costs—helping us build a strong alumni network while investing in the next generation.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Your membership based on $15/month fuels scholarships for deserving students, mentorship programs, female hygiene support, alumni events, and essential operational costs—helping us build a strong alumni network while investing in the next generation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!