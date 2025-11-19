AYC x 4R Youth

Offered by
About this shop
Date: 2/4 - 6pm - 6:30pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Date: 2/4 - 6:30pm - 7pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Ages 5 - 10 Ages 11 - 15
6pm - 7pm 7pm - 8pm
Date: 2/5 - 6pm - 6:30pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Date: 2/5 - 6:30pm - 7pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Ages 5 - 10 Ages 11 - 15
6pm - 7pm 7pm - 8pm
Date: 2/10 - 6pm - 6:30pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Date: 2/10 - 6:30pm - 7pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Ages 5 - 10 Ages 11 - 15
6pm - 7pm 7pm - 8pm
Date: 2/11 - 6pm - 6:30pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Date: 2/11 - 6:30pm - 7pm
Get some practice and repetition on your shooting skills using our shooting machine. This will be in a group no larger than 2 at a time.
Ages 5 - 10 Ages 11 - 15
6pm - 7pm 7pm - 8pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!