AYE: Dawn-To-Dusk Programs

Day Pass (Afternoon)
$14

For TODAY only. One afternoon of after-care programs for one child.

Morning pass only
$7

Drop off before 7:15 am: One morning of before-school care for one child.

Morning pass only (late dropoff)
$3

Drop off after 7:15 am, before 7:30 am: One morning of before-school care for one child.

1-Week Pass (2 days per week)
$26

1 week starting today, TWO days total. $13 per day (7% off).

1-Week Pass (3 days per week)
$39

1 week starting today, THREE days total. $13 per day (7% off).

1-Week Pass (4 days per week)
$52

1 week starting today, FOUR days total. $13 per day (7% off).

1-Week Pass (5 days per week)
$65

1 week starting today, FIVE days total. $13 per day (7% off).

4-Week Pass (1 day per week)
$50

4 weeks starting today, ONE day each week. $12.50 per day (11% off).

4-Week Pass (2 days per week)
$100

4 weeks starting today, TWO days each week. $12.50 per day (11% off).

4-Week Pass (3 days per week)
$150

4 weeks starting today, THREE days each week. $12.50 per day (11% off).

4-Week Pass (4 days per week)
$200

4 weeks starting today, FOUR days each week. $12.50 per day (11% off).

4-Week Pass (5 days per week)
$250

4 weeks starting today, FIVE days each week. $12.50 per day (11% off).

20-Week Pass (1 day per week)
$200

BEST VALUE. $10 per day (29% off). 20 weeks (the rest of program). ONE day each week.

20-Week Pass (2 days per week)
$400

BEST VALUE. $10 per day (29% off). 20 weeks (the rest of program). TWO days each week.

20-Week Pass (3 days per week)
$600

BEST VALUE. $10 per day (29% off). 20 weeks (the rest of program). THREE days each week.

20-Week Pass (4 days per week)
$800

BEST VALUE. $10 per day (29% off). 20 weeks (the rest of program). FOUR days each week.

20-Week Pass (5 days per week)
$1,000

BEST VALUE. $10 per day (29% off). 20 weeks (the rest of program). FIVE days each week.

