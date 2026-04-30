AYLAA MONDAY- SPEED ENTRY JULY 13, 2026- SPEED

9-13 GIRLS ONLY

All barrels must be placed inside of stake.

The barrels may be placed by the directors at distances that conform to the arena and arena conditions but not closer than 15 feet from fences. Location must be permanently marked for each individual night. Barrels may be staked differently each night since points are awarded each night.

Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run around barrel number 1, then around barrel number 2, and continue around barrel number 3, finishing by crossing the starting line on the way back. Contestants may go to the right or left barrel first. Pattern must be run in all forward motion.

If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.

The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when she/he crosses it on the way back after running pattern.

There will be a five second penalty for each barrel knocked over. If a contestant knocks over a barrel and it stands up again on its other end, it will be the same as knocking it over.

Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.

Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than crossing to start or to finish the run.

Gate will remain open. You may run in and out at your discretion.