Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

Hosted by

Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

About this event

AYLAA MONDAY- SPEED ENTRY JUNE 1, 2026

602 County Road 351 Alvin

TX 77511

LEADLINE - 1 RUN
$35
  1. Lead Line Straight Barrels  Boys & Girls Ages 7 & under and Special Needs children 19 and under

    1.  Parents must lead participants through the pattern. This is a participation event. Points will not be kept. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.


LEALINE - ALL 6 RUNS
$100
  1. Lead Line Straight Barrels  Boys & Girls Ages 7 & under and Special Needs children 19 and under

    1.  Parents must lead participants through the pattern. This is a participation event. Points will not be kept. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.


Sub Jr.Straight Barrels
$35

8 & under (BOYS AND GIRLS)

  1. The first barrel is a minimum of 21 feet from the starting line and the three barrels are spaced 60 feet apart.
  2. No barrel may be closer than 20 feet from the arena fence.
  3. Location will be permanently marked for each night. Location can be changed each night since points are being kept for each night.
  4. Barrels must be metal and painted.

5.   All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run to the left or the right of the first barrel, and then continue the figure 8 pattern.
  2. Pattern run must be in all forward motion.
  3. If the contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when he/she crosses it on the way back after running the pattern.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than to start or finish the run.
  7. Time limit 60 seconds.
Jr. Straight Barrels
$35

9-13 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The first barrel is a minimum of 21 feet from the starting line and the three barrels are spaced 60 feet apart.
  2. No barrel may be closer than 20 feet from the arena fence.
  3. Location will be permanently marked for each night. Location can be changed each night since points are being kept for each night.
  4. Barrels must be metal and painted.

5.   All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run to the left or the right of the first barrel, and then continue the figure 8 pattern.
  2. Pattern run must be in all forward motion.
  3. If the contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when he/she crosses it on the way back after running the pattern.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than to start or finish the run.
  7. Time limit 60 seconds.
Sr. Straight Barrels
$35

14-19 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The first barrel is a minimum of 21 feet from the starting line and the three barrels are spaced 60 feet apart.
  2. No barrel may be closer than 20 feet from the arena fence.
  3. Location will be permanently marked for each night. Location can be changed each night since points are being kept for each night.
  4. Barrels must be metal and painted.

5.   All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run to the left or the right of the first barrel, and then continue the figure 8 pattern.
  2. Pattern run must be in all forward motion.
  3. If the contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when he/she crosses it on the way back after running the pattern.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than to start or finish the run.
  7. Time limit 60 seconds.
Sub Jr. Pole Bending
$35

8 & Under (Boys & Girls)

  1. The first pole is to be 21 feet from the starting line and each of the six poles shall be 21 feet apart.
  2. Location must be permanently marked for the entire practice night.
  3. Location may be changed each night since points are kept on a weekly basis.
  4. Poles are to be placed to the side of the stake.
Pattern
  1. Contestants may start either to the right or to the left of the first pole and then run the remainder of the pattern accordingly. Pattern run must be all in forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. If the contestant's horse breaks the plane by stepping across anywhere between the first and last pole while going from the start line to the last pole or from the last pole to the start line, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. Five second penalty for each pole knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a pole and it stands up again, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Disqualifications/ No Time / Gate/ Time Limit / Reruns- same as Cloverleaf Barrels.
Jr Pole Bending
$35

9-13 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The first pole is to be 21 feet from the starting line and each of the six poles shall be 21 feet apart.
  2. Location must be permanently marked for the entire practice night.
  3. Location may be changed each night since points are kept on a weekly basis.
  4. Poles are to be placed to the side of the stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants may start either to the right or to the left of the first pole and then run the remainder of the pattern accordingly. Pattern run must be all in forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. If the contestant's horse breaks the plane by stepping across anywhere between the first and last pole while going from the start line to the last pole or from the last pole to the start line, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. Five second penalty for each pole knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a pole and it stands up again, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Disqualifications/ No Time / Gate/ Time Limit / Reruns- same as Cloverleaf Barrels.
Sr. Pole Bending
$35

14-19 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The first pole is to be 21 feet from the starting line and each of the six poles shall be 21 feet apart.
  2. Location must be permanently marked for the entire practice night.
  3. Location may be changed each night since points are kept on a weekly basis.
  4. Poles are to be placed to the side of the stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants may start either to the right or to the left of the first pole and then run the remainder of the pattern accordingly. Pattern run must be all in forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. If the contestant's horse breaks the plane by stepping across anywhere between the first and last pole while going from the start line to the last pole or from the last pole to the start line, it is considered a broken pattern.
  4. Five second penalty for each pole knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a pole and it stands up again, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Disqualifications/ No Time / Gate/ Time Limit / Reruns- same as Cloverleaf Barrels.
Sub Jr. Cloverleaf Barrels
$35

8 & Under BOYS & GIRLS

  1. The barrels may be placed by the directors at distances that conform to the arena and arena conditions but not closer than 15 feet from fences. Location must be permanently marked for each individual night. Barrels may be staked differently each night since points are awarded each night.
  2. Barrels must be metal and painted.
  3. All barrels must be placed inside of stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run around barrel number 1, then around barrel number 2, and continue around barrel number 3, finishing by crossing the starting line on the way back. Contestants may go to the right or left barrel first. Pattern must be run in all forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when she/he crosses it on the way back after running pattern.
  4. There will be a five second penalty for each barrel knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a barrel and it stands up again on its other end, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than crossing to start or to finish the run.
  7. Gate will remain open.  You may run in and out at your discretion.
  8. Time limit of 60 seconds.

Reruns are at the discretion of the judge.  If rerun is given,  the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.

Jr. Cloverleaf Barrels
$35

9-13 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The barrels may be placed by the directors at distances that conform to the arena and arena conditions but not closer than 15 feet from fences. Location must be permanently marked for each individual night. Barrels may be staked differently each night since points are awarded each night.
  2. Barrels must be metal and painted.
  3. All barrels must be placed inside of stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run around barrel number 1, then around barrel number 2, and continue around barrel number 3, finishing by crossing the starting line on the way back. Contestants may go to the right or left barrel first. Pattern must be run in all forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when she/he crosses it on the way back after running pattern.
  4. There will be a five second penalty for each barrel knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a barrel and it stands up again on its other end, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than crossing to start or to finish the run.
  7. Gate will remain open.  You may run in and out at your discretion.
  8. Time limit of 60 seconds.

Reruns are at the discretion of the judge.  If rerun is given,  the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.

Sr. Cloverleaf Barrels
$35

14-19 GIRLS ONLY

  1. The barrels may be placed by the directors at distances that conform to the arena and arena conditions but not closer than 15 feet from fences. Location must be permanently marked for each individual night. Barrels may be staked differently each night since points are awarded each night.
  2. Barrels must be metal and painted.
  3. All barrels must be placed inside of stake.


Pattern
  1. Contestants will start from behind the starting line, run around barrel number 1, then around barrel number 2, and continue around barrel number 3, finishing by crossing the starting line on the way back. Contestants may go to the right or left barrel first. Pattern must be run in all forward motion.
  2. If a contestant backs up, it is considered a broken pattern.
  3. The time starts when the contestant crosses the starting line and stops when she/he crosses it on the way back after running pattern.
  4. There will be a five second penalty for each barrel knocked over.  If a contestant knocks over a barrel and it stands up again on its other end, it will be the same as knocking it over.
  5. Contestants must remain mounted for the entire run.
  6. Contestants will receive a no time for crossing the starting line while running the pattern other than crossing to start or to finish the run.
  7. Gate will remain open.  You may run in and out at your discretion.
  8. Time limit of 60 seconds.

Reruns are at the discretion of the judge.  If rerun is given,  the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.

LATE FEE
$25

If you have entered the rodeo after 11:59 PM Friday (SAT 12 MA- SUN 12PM) before the rodeo you will need to add a late fee per rodeo you are entering.

AYLAA NOTARY FEE
$10

Please add this fee if AYLAA has notarized the release of liability. This fee is per contestant.

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