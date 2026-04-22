AYLAA MONDAY- SPEED ENTRY JUNE 1, 2026

About this event
TX 77511
1. Parents must lead participants through the pattern. This is a participation event. Points will not be kept. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.
1. Parents must lead participants through the pattern. This is a participation event. Points will not be kept. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.
8 & under (BOYS AND GIRLS)
5. All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.
9-13 GIRLS ONLY
5. All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.
14-19 GIRLS ONLY
5. All barrels are to be placed on the timer side of the stake.
8 & Under (Boys & Girls)
9-13 GIRLS ONLY
14-19 GIRLS ONLY
8 & Under BOYS & GIRLS
Reruns are at the discretion of the judge. If rerun is given, the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.
9-13 GIRLS ONLY
Reruns are at the discretion of the judge. If rerun is given, the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.
14-19 GIRLS ONLY
Reruns are at the discretion of the judge. If rerun is given, the contestant has the option of running immediately or after the event of that age group, even if the person rerunning is last.
If you have entered the rodeo after 11:59 PM Friday (SAT 12 MA- SUN 12PM) before the rodeo you will need to add a late fee per rodeo you are entering.
Please add this fee if AYLAA has notarized the release of liability. This fee is per contestant.
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