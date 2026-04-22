AYLAA SUNDAY- ROPING ENTRY MAY 31, 2026

About this event
TX 77511
13 & under
Description - Steers are placed in bucking chute. Contestant stands in the chute with the steer.
14-19
Description - Steers are placed in bucking chute. Contestant stands in the chute with the steer.
8 & under
Description - Contestants will try to rope the calf around the neck while standing beside the chute when the calf runs out of the chute.
8 & under
9-13
14-19
9-13
14-19
9-13
14-19
7. 2 loops are allowed if 2 loops are carried. You may not rebuild.
9-13 ROPER IS SAME AS RUNNER- NOT A PARTNER EVENT
9. Mugger must remove roper’s horse from arena.
14-19- ROPER IS SAME AS RUNNER- NOT A PARTNER EVENT
9. Mugger must remove roper’s horse from arena.
9-13
14-19
9-13
14-19
19 & under
1. Can enter as many times as you want, but can only count 1 run on each side. You must declare the run for points at the time of entry.
2. May head once and heel once for points.
3. If run is not declared for points, no points will be assigned.
3. Roper is permitted one rope: each team is allowed two loops total.
4. Contestants are not allowed to change catch by rubbing rope over horn or nose to make a bad catch legal.
5. Loops may be changed by fishing only.
6. Header of the team must come from behind the barrier.
7. Animals must be on all feet when roped by either end.
8. Steers will be chute run.
If you have entered the rodeo after 11:59 PM Friday (SAT 12 MA- SUN 12PM) before the rodeo you will need to add a late fee per rodeo you are entering.
Please add this fee if AYLAA has notarized the release of liability. This fee is per contestant.
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