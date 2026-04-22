AYLAA SUNDAY- ROPING ENTRY MAY 31, 2026

9-13

One loop is allowed.

Catch as catch can with rope while mounted on horse. Rope must hold the calf until the rope has hands on the calf.

Contestants must adjust rope and reins in a manner that will prevent the horse from dragging the calf. If the horse drags the calf excessively, the flag judge may give the contestant a no time.

Junior Tie down contestants only - will have the option for assistance in flanking their calf and if the calf is down when they get to it, the calf does not have to be gotten up. Contestants must have both feet on the ground and will receive a ten (10) second penalty for having assistance to flank the calf or if they do not get the calf up. AYLAA will assign the assistant for all Jr. Tiedown contestants. If the junior roper does not wish to have assistance, he is responsible before he begins the run to make sure the arena judge is notified that no assistance is wanted. Otherwise, all junior ropers will receive assistance in flanking their calves. Senior contestants may not receive any assistance. Senior contestants also must get their calf up if they are down when they get to it.

Rope must be tied hard and fast.

After roping the calf, the roper must dismount, go down rope, throw the calf by hand and cross and tie any three of the calf's feet.

If the calf is down when the roper reaches it, the calf must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.

If the roper's hand is on the calf when the calf falls, the calf is considered thrown by hand.

A legal tie shall consist of 1 or more wraps and a half hitch, with at least one wrap around all three feet.

Tie must hold until passed by the judge, and roper must not touch piggin string after finishing signal until judge has completed his or her inspection.

The field judge will pass on the tie, timing 6 seconds from the time the roping horse takes his first step forward after the roper has remounted and puts slack in the rope. In the event a contestant’s rope is off the calf after the completion of the tie, the six second time period will begin when the roper clears the calf.

Rope will not be removed from the calf and rope must remain slack until the field judge has passed the tie.