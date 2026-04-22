Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

Hosted by

Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

About this event

AYLAA SUNDAY- ROPING ENTRY MAY 31, 2026

602 County Road 351 Alvin

TX 77511

Mutton Busting - 1 RUN
$35
  1. Ages 6 & under
  2. May choose to use a rigging or may grab wool.
  3. May use one or two hands.
  4. Must ride for 4 seconds for a qualified ride.
  5. See rough stock general rules where applicable to events.
  6. Mutton busting is a participation event. No points will be kept for awards. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.
Mutton Busting - ALL 6 RUNS
$150
  1. Ages 6 & under
  2. May choose to use a rigging or may grab wool.
  3. May use one or two hands.
  4. Must ride for 4 seconds for a qualified ride.
  5. See rough stock general rules where applicable to events.
  6. Mutton busting is a participation event. No points will be kept for awards. All participants will receive an award at the end of the summer series.
Goat Ribbon Pulling - 1 RUN
$35
  1. Ages 6 & under
  2. 1. A goat shall be held with a ribbon on its tail.
2. time will start when the contestant crosses the starting line, contestant will run to the goat  pull the ribbon from the goats tails and run back to the start line with the ribbon in hand to stop the timer. 
3. contestant must have ribbon in hand when crossing the finish line to receive a time
   4. Sixty (60) second time limit
5. This is a ground event which mean NO horse is required.
Goat Ribbon Pulling - ALL 6 RUNS
$100
    1. Ages 6 & under
    2. 1. A goat shall be held with a ribbon on its tail.
    2. time will start when the contestant crosses the starting line, contestant will run to the goat  pull the ribbon from the goats tails and run back to the start line with the ribbon in hand to stop the timer. 
    3. contestant must have ribbon in hand when crossing the finish line to receive a time
       4. Sixty (60) second time limit
    5. This is a ground event which mean NO horse is required.
Jr. Chute Dogging
$35

13 & under

Description - Steers are placed in bucking chute.  Contestant stands in the chute with the steer.

  1. All steers shall be turned out in the same direction and the same chute will be used.  Left chute delivery is preferred.  Bucking chute shall be part of the arena during dogging events.
  2. Score line will be parallel to bucking chutes.  It will be set at ten (10) feet in front of the bucking chute. The measurement will be made with the chute gate in the closed position.
  3. With steers loaded in bucking chute, the dogger gets beside the steer, right hand in front of or behind right front shoulder.  Left hand will be placed on the neck between shoulders and base of horns. When the dogger calls for the steer, the chute gate will be opened. (SEE PENALTIES)
  4. Contestant is considered working the steer when the steer leaves the chute.
  5. After crossing the start line, the wrestler must bring it to a stop or change its direction and twist it down.
  6. Steer will be considered thrown down only when it is lying flat on its side, or on its back with all four feet and head straight.
  7. If the steer is accidentally knocked down or thrown before being brought to a stop or is thrown by the wrestler putting the animal's horn into the ground, it must be let up to all four feet and then thrown.
  8. Wrestlers must have hands on steer when flagged.
  9. Contestant is required to turn the steer's head so that he can get up.
  10. All steers will be chute run.
Sr. Chute Dogging
$35

14-19

Description - Steers are placed in bucking chute.  Contestant stands in the chute with the steer.

  1. All steers shall be turned out in the same direction and the same chute will be used.  Left chute delivery is preferred.  Bucking chute shall be part of the arena during dogging events.
  2. Score line will be parallel to bucking chutes.  It will be set at ten (10) feet in front of the bucking chute. The measurement will be made with the chute gate in the closed position.
  3. With steers loaded in bucking chute, the dogger gets beside the steer, right hand in front of or behind right front shoulder.  Left hand will be placed on the neck between shoulders and base of horns. When the dogger calls for the steer, the chute gate will be opened. (SEE PENALTIES)
  4. Contestant is considered working the steer when the steer leaves the chute.
  5. After crossing the start line, the wrestler must bring it to a stop or change its direction and twist it down.
  6. Steer will be considered thrown down only when it is lying flat on its side, or on its back with all four feet and head straight.
  7. If the steer is accidentally knocked down or thrown before being brought to a stop or is thrown by the wrestler putting the animal's horn into the ground, it must be let up to all four feet and then thrown.
  8. Wrestlers must have hands on steer when flagged.
  9. Contestant is required to turn the steer's head so that he can get up.
  10. All steers will be chute run.
Chute Breakaway Roping
$35

8 & under

Description - Contestants will try to rope the calf around the neck while standing beside the chute when the calf runs out of the chute.

  1. The contestant must furnish his or her own rope with a flag attached at the end of the rope. Rope will be tied to the chute with a breakaway string.
  2. The contestant will signal for the calf by nodding his or her head at the gate person. Calf will start out of the chute and the contestant will try to rope the calf around the neck while standing beside the chute. Rope is tied onto a chute with string.
  3. A legal catch is any loop that passes over the entire head of the calf and breaks the string, does not have to be a bell collar.
  4. Calves will be chute run.
  5. Time will start when the calf breaks the plane at the end of the chute.  Flagman will start time.
  6. A 10 second penalty will be added to any contestant for stepping over the start line.
Sub Jr. Goat Tying
$35

8 & under

  1. Stake will be driven into the ground so that none is visible.
  2. The contestant must be mounted on a horse and must ride from the starting line to the goat, dismount, throw the goat by hand and tie any three feet together, and then stand clear of the goat.
  3. Goat must remain tied for five seconds.  Time will begin when the contestant has moved at least three feet away from the goat and rope.
  4. Legs must be crossed and tied.  To qualify as a legal tie, there will be one or more wraps, a half hitch or tied.
  5. If a goat is down when the contestant reaches it, the goat must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.
  6. Time will start when the mounted contestant crosses the starting line and will stop when the flag judge signals the completion of the tie.
  7. Goat is held at the end of the rope facing the starting line and will be released when the contestant crosses the starting line, when the flag is dropped.
  8. Goat to be changed after every five contestants.
  9. Contestants will receive a penalty of ten seconds if the horse and /or contestant hits the goat and /or the goat rope while still mounted.  He or she is considered mounted until both feet are on the ground.
  10. In the Sub Junior age group only- a parent can stand near the goat stake and hold the horse while the contestant steps off of the horse.
Jr. Goat Tying
$35

9-13

  1. Stake will be driven into the ground so that none is visible.
  2. The contestant must be mounted on a horse and must ride from the starting line to the goat, dismount, throw the goat by hand and tie any three feet together, and then stand clear of the goat.
  3. Goat must remain tied for five seconds.  Time will begin when the contestant has moved at least three feet away from the goat and rope.
  4. Legs must be crossed and tied.  To qualify as a legal tie, there will be one or more wraps, a half hitch or tied.
  5. If a goat is down when the contestant reaches it, the goat must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.
  6. Time will start when the mounted contestant crosses the starting line and will stop when the flag judge signals the completion of the tie.
  7. Goat is held at the end of the rope facing the starting line and will be released when the contestant crosses the starting line, when the flag is dropped.
  8. Goat to be changed after every five contestants.
  9. Contestants will receive a penalty of ten seconds if the horse and /or contestant hits the goat and /or the goat rope while still mounted.  He or she is considered mounted until both feet are on the ground.
  10. In the Sub Junior age group only- a parent can stand near the goat stake and hold the horse while the contestant steps off of the horse.
Sr. Goat Tying
$35

14-19

  1. Stake will be driven into the ground so that none is visible.
  2. The contestant must be mounted on a horse and must ride from the starting line to the goat, dismount, throw the goat by hand and tie any three feet together, and then stand clear of the goat.
  3. Goat must remain tied for five seconds.  Time will begin when the contestant has moved at least three feet away from the goat and rope.
  4. Legs must be crossed and tied.  To qualify as a legal tie, there will be one or more wraps, a half hitch or tied.
  5. If a goat is down when the contestant reaches it, the goat must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.
  6. Time will start when the mounted contestant crosses the starting line and will stop when the flag judge signals the completion of the tie.
  7. Goat is held at the end of the rope facing the starting line and will be released when the contestant crosses the starting line, when the flag is dropped.
  8. Goat to be changed after every five contestants.
  9. Contestants will receive a penalty of ten seconds if the horse and /or contestant hits the goat and /or the goat rope while still mounted.  He or she is considered mounted until both feet are on the ground.
  10. In the Sub Junior age group only- a parent can stand near the goat stake and hold the horse while the contestant steps off of the horse.
Jr. Boy's Breakaway
$35

9-13

  1. A catch is considered legal if the loop passes over the entire head and breaks the string from the saddle horn.
  2. The rope must be tied with a string to the saddle horn at the end of the rope.  You must use the string provided by AYLAA. String will be located by a roping box.
  3. A rag or handkerchief of contrasting color to the rope's color must be attached to the end of the rope.
  4. Calves will be chute run.
  5. The contestant must stay mounted until the calf breaks the string.
  6. 2 loops are allowed if 2 loops are carried.  You may not rebuild.
Sr. Boy's Breakaway
$35

14-19

  1. A legal catch is a clean bell collar loop when string breaks. A bell collar catch is when a loop passes over the head of the calf but not over the head of the tail. No feet, tail or part of the head can be in the loop.
  2. The rope must be tied with a string to the saddle horn at the end of the rope.
  3. You must use the string provided by AYLAA.  String will be located by the  roping box.
  4. A rag or handkerchief of contrasting color to the rope's color must be attached to the end of the rope.
  5. Calves will be chute run.
  6. The contestant must stay mounted until the calf breaks the string.
  7. 2 loops are allowed if 2 loops are carried. You may not rebuild.
Jr. Girl's Breakaway
$35

9-13

  1. A catch is considered legal if the loop passes over the entire head and breaks the string from the saddle horn.
  2. The rope must be tied with a string to the saddle horn at the end of the rope.  You must use the string provided by AYLAA. String will be located by a roping box.
  3. A rag or handkerchief of contrasting color to the rope's color must be attached to the end of the rope.
  4. Calves will be chute run.
  5. The contestant must stay mounted until the calf breaks the string.
  6. 2 loops are allowed if 2 loops are carried.  You may not rebuild.

Sr. Girl's Breakaway
$35

14-19

  1. A legal catch is a clean bell collar loop when string breaks. A bell collar catch is when a loop passes over the head of the calf but not over the head of the tail. No feet, tail or part of the head can be in the loop.
  2. The rope must be tied with a string to the saddle horn at the end of the rope.
  3. You must use the string provided by AYLAA.  String will be located by the  roping box.
  4. A rag or handkerchief of contrasting color to the rope's color must be attached to the end of the rope.
  5. Calves will be chute run.
  6. The contestant must stay mounted until the calf breaks the string.

7.   2 loops are allowed if 2 loops are carried. You may not rebuild.

Jr. Ribbon Mugging
$35

9-13 ROPER IS SAME AS RUNNER- NOT A PARTNER EVENT

  1. While the calf is in the chute, a short length of ribbon must be fastened to the tail head of the calf's tail.
  2. It will be up to the roper to secure a mugger. Mugger must be a contestant but does not have to be from the same age group.
  3. After the calf is roped, only the roper/runner can remove the ribbon from the calf’s tail and runs back across the flag line for time.
  4. A flag line will be determined by the judge.
  5. If the ribbon is removed on the chute side of the flag line, the runner must cross the flag line to signal time.
  6. Roper/runner must hand the ribbon to the judge immediately after the run.
  7. Catch as catch can with rope while mounted on horse. Rope must hold the calf until ribbon is removed or until the roper or mugger has his hands on the calf. Roper or mugger must have hands on calf if rope comes off.
  8. Neck rope or keeper must be used.

9.   Mugger must remove roper’s horse from arena.

Sr. Ribbon Mugging
$35

14-19- ROPER IS SAME AS RUNNER- NOT A PARTNER EVENT

  1. While the calf is in the chute, a short length of ribbon must be fastened to the tail head of the calf's tail.
  2. It will be up to the roper to secure a mugger. Mugger must be a contestant but does not have to be from the same age group.
  3. After the calf is roped, only the roper/runner can remove the ribbon from the calf’s tail and runs back across the flag line for time.
  4. A flag line will be determined by the judge.
  5. If the ribbon is removed on the chute side of the flag line, the runner must cross the flag line to signal time.
  6. Roper/runner must hand the ribbon to the judge immediately after the run.
  7. Catch as catch can with rope while mounted on horse. Rope must hold the calf until ribbon is removed or until the roper or mugger has his hands on the calf. Roper or mugger must have hands on calf if rope comes off.
  8. Neck rope or keeper must be used.

9.   Mugger must remove roper’s horse from arena.

Jr. Tie Down Calf Roping
$35

9-13

  1. One loop is allowed.
  2. Catch as catch can with rope while mounted on horse.  Rope must hold the calf until the rope has hands on the calf.
  3. Contestants must adjust rope and reins in a manner that will prevent the  horse from dragging the calf.  If the horse drags the calf excessively, the flag judge may give the contestant a no time.
  4. Junior Tie down contestants only - will have the option for assistance in flanking their calf and if the calf is down when they get to it, the calf does not have to be gotten up.  Contestants must have both feet on the ground and will receive a ten (10) second penalty for having assistance to flank the calf or if they do not get the calf up.  AYLAA will assign the assistant for all Jr. Tiedown contestants.  If the junior roper does not wish to have assistance, he is responsible before he begins the run to make sure the arena judge is notified that no assistance is wanted.  Otherwise, all junior ropers will receive assistance in flanking their calves.  Senior contestants may not receive any assistance. Senior contestants also must get their calf up if they are down when they get to it.
  5. Rope must be tied hard and fast.
  6. After roping the calf, the roper must dismount, go down rope, throw the calf by hand and cross and tie any three of the calf's feet.
  7. If the calf is down when the roper reaches it, the calf must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.
  8. If the roper's hand is on the calf when the calf falls, the calf is considered thrown by hand.
  9. A legal tie shall consist of 1 or more wraps and a half hitch, with at least one wrap around all three feet.
  10. Tie must hold until passed by the judge, and roper must not touch piggin string after finishing signal until judge has completed his or her inspection.
  11. The field judge will pass on the tie, timing 6 seconds from the time the roping horse takes his first step forward after the roper has remounted and puts slack in the rope.  In the event a contestant’s rope is off the calf after the completion of the tie, the six second time period will begin when the roper clears the calf.
  12. Rope will not be removed from the calf and rope must remain slack until the field judge has passed the tie.
  13. Contestants must use a neck rope and or keeper.
Sr.Tie Down Calf Roping
$35

14-19

  1. One loop is allowed.
  2. Catch as catch can with rope while mounted on horse.  Rope must hold the calf until the rope has hands on the calf.
  3. Contestants must adjust rope and reins in a manner that will prevent the  horse from dragging the calf.  If the horse drags the calf excessively, the flag judge may give the contestant a no time.
  4. Junior Tie down contestants only - will have the option for assistance in flanking their calf and if the calf is down when they get to it, the calf does not have to be gotten up.  Contestants must have both feet on the ground and will receive a ten (10) second penalty for having assistance to flank the calf or if they do not get the calf up.  AYLAA will assign the assistant for all Jr. Tiedown contestants.  If the junior roper does not wish to have assistance, he is responsible before he begins the run to make sure the arena judge is notified that no assistance is wanted.  Otherwise, all junior ropers will receive assistance in flanking their calves.  Senior contestants may not receive any assistance. Senior contestants also must get their calf up if they are down when they get to it.
  5. Rope must be tied hard and fast.
  6. After roping the calf, the roper must dismount, go down rope, throw the calf by hand and cross and tie any three of the calf's feet.
  7. If the calf is down when the roper reaches it, the calf must be let up to a vertical position with at least three feet dangling underneath and then be thrown by hand.
  8. If the roper's hand is on the calf when the calf falls, the calf is considered thrown by hand.
  9. A legal tie shall consist of 1 or more wraps and a half hitch, with at least one wrap around all three feet.
  10. Tie must hold until passed by the judge, and roper must not touch piggin string after finishing signal until judge has completed his or her inspection.
  11. The field judge will pass on the tie, timing 6 seconds from the time the roping horse takes his first step forward after the roper has remounted and puts slack in the rope.  In the event a contestant’s rope is off the calf after the completion of the tie, the six second time period will begin when the roper clears the calf.
  12. Rope will not be removed from the calf and rope must remain slack until the field judge has passed the tie.
  13. Contestants must use a neck rope and or keeper.
Jr. Steer Breakaway
$35

9-13

  1. Roper starts from the head box from behind a barrier.
  2. Rules are the same as breakaway except the legal head catches are the same as legal head catches as stated in the team roping rules.
Sr. Steer Breakaway
$35

14-19

  1. Roper starts from the head box from behind a barrier.
  2. Rules are the same as breakaway except the legal head catches are the same as legal head catches as stated in the team roping rules.
Team Roping
$35

19 & under

1. Can enter as many times as you want, but can only count 1 run on each side. You must declare the run for points at the time of entry.

2. May head once and heel once for points.

3. If run is not declared for points, no points will be assigned. 

3. Roper is permitted one rope: each team is allowed two loops total.

4. Contestants are not allowed to change catch by rubbing rope over horn or nose to make a bad catch legal.

5. Loops may be changed by fishing only.

6. Header of the team must come from behind the barrier.

7. Animals must be on all feet when roped by either end.

8. Steers will be chute run.



LATE FEE
$25

If you have entered the rodeo after 11:59 PM Friday (SAT 12 MA- SUN 12PM) before the rodeo you will need to add a late fee per rodeo you are entering.

AYLAA NOTARY FEE
$10

Please add this fee if AYLAA has notarized the release of liability. This fee is per contestant.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!