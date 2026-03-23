Aylett Country Day School
Aylett Country Day School has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Aylett Country Day School

Hosted by

Aylett Country Day School

About this event

Sales closed

Aylett Country Day School 60th Anniversary Event

1477 Brookes Bank Rd

Champlain, VA 22438, USA

Add a donation for Aylett Country Day School

$

* Limited Quantity Remaining * Anniversary Event Experience
$125

Enjoy music from the renowned Good Shot Judy swing band, dinner & desserts, with access to all main activities including a full bar and an amazing auction.

SOLD OUT - VIP Table with Preferred Seating for 10 Guests
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The VIP package includes seating for 10 guests, preferred seating location, and access to an exclusive pre-event bourbon tasting. VIP guests will enjoy a special performance by professional musician and ACDS alumnus Andrew Magruder. This add-on experience offers a meaningful and memorable way to celebrate the legacy, community, and impact of ACDS in addition to the standard ticket access of music from the renowned Good Shot Judy swing band, dinner & desserts, with access to all main activities including a full bar and an amazing auction..

SOLD OUT - Individual VIP Experience
$200

VIP access includes an Anniversary event seat with the add-on VIP experience and access to an exclusive pre-event bourbon tasting.


VIP guests will enjoy a special performance by professional musician and ACDS alumnus Andrew Magruder. This add-on experience offers a meaningful and memorable way to celebrate the legacy, community, and impact of ACDS in addition to the standard ticket access of music from the renowned Good Shot Judy swing band, dinner & desserts, with access to all main activities including a full bar and an amazing auction..

Anniversary Event Table with Seating for 10 Guests
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Secure a table for you and 9 of your friends or family to enjoy music from the renowned Good Shot Judy swing band, dinner & desserts, with access to all activities including a full bar and an amazing auction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!