Aylett Country Day School 60th Anniversary Event

VIP access includes an Anniversary event seat with the add-on VIP experience and access to an exclusive pre-event bourbon tasting.





VIP guests will enjoy a special performance by professional musician and ACDS alumnus Andrew Magruder. This add-on experience offers a meaningful and memorable way to celebrate the legacy, community, and impact of ACDS in addition to the standard ticket access of music from the renowned Good Shot Judy swing band, dinner & desserts, with access to all main activities including a full bar and an amazing auction..