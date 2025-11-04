AZ NICA Coaches Camp

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About this event
Coach Camp Cost: $40 per registered NICA coach
What does that include:
Friday evening gathering and campfire conversations
Full day of training on Saturday, group ride and campfire conversations
Three meals on Saturday (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
Camping is very limited so we are asking that local teams allow out of town teams to camp.
Camping is primitive, no running water or bathroom facilities.
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