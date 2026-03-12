AZ NICA Race #4 Old Tucson Studios

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About this event
Plate of Spaghetti and meatballs, dinner roll and a bottle of water. $8 per person
Are you a student athlete that wants to celebrate the end of the season with some fun, music, good hangs and line dancing? Register here if you plan on attending!
Middle Schoolers welcome at Boots and Berms from 6:30-7:30 and then we will head right outside of the barn for a Glowfest.
You can sign up for one night of camping after our deadline for an increased fee.
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