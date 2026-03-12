Arizona Interscholastic Cycling Association

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Arizona Interscholastic Cycling Association

About this event

AZ NICA Race #4 Old Tucson Studios

201 Kinney Rd

Tucson, AZ 85735

2 Nights of Camping (Friday and Saturday)
$45
One Night of Camping (Friday)
$25
Party in the Pits Spaghetti Dinner
$8

Plate of Spaghetti and meatballs, dinner roll and a bottle of water. $8 per person

Weekend Parking Pass
$10
3 Nights of Camping (Available for Friday Volunteers)
$55
Boot and Berms Bike Prom
Free

Are you a student athlete that wants to celebrate the end of the season with some fun, music, good hangs and line dancing? Register here if you plan on attending!
Middle Schoolers welcome at Boots and Berms from 6:30-7:30 and then we will head right outside of the barn for a Glowfest.

Missed the Deadline Registration for Camping
$45

You can sign up for one night of camping after our deadline for an increased fee.

Add a donation for Arizona Interscholastic Cycling Association

$

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