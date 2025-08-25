AZ Storm 2025 Golf Tournament

1200 E St Andrews Blvd building a

Chandler, AZ 85249, USA

Foursome
$400

This includes admission to our 2025 Storm Pomeroy tournament for four golfers. Lunch is included.

Individual Golfer
$100

This includes admission to our 2025 Storm Pomeroy tournament for one golfer. Lunch is included.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Your logo will be displayed on a sign at one of the 18 holes. You will also receive a tax receipt for donation to a 501c3 non profit.

Company Drink Sponsorship
$1,000

This sponsorship will give every golfer a drink ticket. Drink ticket selection includes any can or draft beer, well liquor, soda, Gatorade, and water. The custom drink tickets will include your company's logo on them.

