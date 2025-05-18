AZ Volunteer Scholarship Sponsors

Copper Sponsorship
$500
In return for their generous donation, the Copper Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition once a quarter, an emcee announcement during our state competition, sponsor recognition in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, A Complimentary Program Book, 2 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, and a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
In return for their generous donation, the Silver Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition one time every two months, an emcee announcement during our state competition, a full page color ad in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, A Complimentary Program Book, 2 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, and a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
In return for their generous donation, the Gold Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition once a month, a 15-second spot during our state competition, a full page color ad in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, A Complimentary Program Book, 4 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, and a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
In return for their generous donation, the Platinum Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition twice a month, a 15-second spot during our state competition, 2 full page color ads in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, 2 Complimentary Program Books, 4 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, and a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.
Diamond
$7,500
In return for their generous donation, the Diamond Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition twice a month, a 30-second spot during our state competition, 2 full page color ads in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, 3 Complimentary Program Books, 6 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, and a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.
Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000
In return for their generous donation, the Presenting Sponsorship donor receives social media recognition four times a month, a 30-second spot during our state competition, 2 full page color ads in our Miss Arizona Volunteer Program Book, 4 Complimentary Program Books, 8 Complimentary tickets to the state competition, a logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website, and their logo on our official Step and Repeat.
