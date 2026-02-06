AZALAS Invoice for Evress - Diamond Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
AZALAS Diamond Sponsorship, February 6, 2026 – February 5, 2027
Diamond Level Benefits–
-Website Company Profile/Link
-Correspondence Recognition
-Conference Registration and Display Table
-Conference Lunch with School Superintendents
-Conference Recognition
-(1) Associate Membership
-Networking Events
-Eagle sponsorship ($1,200) at Annual Memorial Golf Tournament
(includes one foursome, two-hole sponsorships, golf brochure recognition)
-(1) $1,500 annual student scholarship in your name
-Co-Sponsor one (1) AZALAS Mixer
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!