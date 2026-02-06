AZALAS

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AZALAS

About this event

AZALAS Invoice for Evress - Diamond Sponsorship

Invoice No.: 2026-200 E-MF
$6,000

AZALAS Diamond Sponsorship, February 6, 2026 – February 5, 2027


Diamond Level Benefits–

-Website Company Profile/Link

-Correspondence Recognition

-Conference Registration and Display Table

-Conference Lunch with School Superintendents

-Conference Recognition

-(1) Associate Membership

-Networking Events

-Eagle sponsorship ($1,200) at Annual Memorial Golf Tournament

(includes one foursome, two-hole sponsorships, golf brochure recognition)

-(1) $1,500 annual student scholarship in your name

-Co-Sponsor one (1) AZALAS Mixer

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!