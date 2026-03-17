Azalea After Dark - Exchange Club of Summerville SC's Silent Auction

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Enjoy a fabulous vacation at this 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home that sleeps up to 12 comfortably (1 king, 3 queens, 2 bunk beds)! Donated by Katherine and Russell Deal, this home is available for your family to make memories in!
Please note, the home is not available from June 26th to July 28th.
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Donated by Tyler Timmons, don't miss out on this 43” Snoop Bobble 3.0! Mint in perfect condition. Never opened, box is in outstanding condition. No damage to the protective box. The newest version of the Snoop Dog Giant Bobble Head. Only 3,360 were made, and this is #3156, which is specified in handwritten ink on the package. Pictures used will be stock images, not of the actual product. The actual product is sealed in factory packaging, never opened!
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Pelican 20qt Elite Cooler - beer branded. Donated by Tyler Timmons.
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Ashley Ridge Duffel Bag, seat cushions, tee shirt, hat, stickers, magnets, pins, stadium blanket.
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Ashley Ridge Football Helmet
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S'ville SWAG grab - includes:
-one dri-fit Tshirt
-one dri-fit Sweatshirt
-one baseball hat
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2026 Framed SEWE Poster & 2 tickets to the 2027 Soirée
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Portrait Session with 11x14 Legacy Portrait.
This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. The session fees are also waived for both sessions. There is an hour long creation session in the camera room. Their creation session is treated as a full session and there is no limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.
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Dress from Monkee's
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Gamecock Crystal Bourbon Decanter
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Allen + Roth Rosedale - 4 piece Outdoor Furniture Set Donated by Lowe's.
See this beautiful outdoor set at the Tiki bar at Azalea After Dark. $1600 value!
Experience ultimate outdoor comfort and style with the Rosedale Union Four-Piece Conversation Set by allen + roth. Crafted with rust-resistant sturdy steel frames, this set features swivel rocking motion Conversation Chairs for enhanced relaxation. The sintered stone-top coffee table adds a touch of elegance and functionality to your outdoor space. Hand-woven with all-weather synthetic wicker, the set is durable and stylish. The weather-resistant Dry Olefin cushions provide plush comfort and support for hours of outdoor enjoyment. Whether you're lounging with a loved one or hosting friends, the Rosedale Union Conversation Set offers quality craftsmanship and luxurious comfort. Transform your outdoor oasis with this chic and inviting set that promises unforgettable moments under the sun.
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(2) tickets to the Pinwheel Gala and (1) night stay at the hotel hosting the Gala.
The 2026 Kay Phillips Child Advocacy Center Pinwheel Gala will be Saturday, August 29th at the Lowcountry Conference Center. Enjoy a night at the gala and then the convenience of a one night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, where the Lowcountry Conference Center is located.
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Framed & signed McKissick artwork
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Get your home projects done with this Milwaukee tool set. Tools were donated by Ferguson Enterprise of Summerville and includes
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Every fisherman is sure to enjoy this fishing bag full of bait and Jig heads from Eye Strike Fishing!
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Light up your man cave with this Creature Comforts Beer LED sign. Keep the beer cool in your Creature Comforts beer bucket and pint glasses!
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