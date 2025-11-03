Azalea Street Fest Raffle

Enter to win a free day at Arts Alive ($65 value).





Arts Alive! isn’t just the name of our company. It is also the name of our philosophy. The Arts Alive! philosophy forms the basis for every educational experience we offer. We embrace the strengths of young children; harnessing their joy, imagination, and their love of the arts as fuel and inspiration for effective education. Through research and years of experience, we have perfected an extraordinary technique and curriculum that uses the magic of the arts to unlock the potential of the brain!