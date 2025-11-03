Azalea Street Fest Raffle

Free 1 hour massage
$5

Win a free massage from Green Chiropractic ($110 value)

Arts Alive Studio Day Camp
$5

Enter to win a free day at Arts Alive ($65 value).


Arts Alive! isn’t just the name of our company. It is also the name of our philosophy. The Arts Alive! philosophy forms the basis for every educational experience we offer. We embrace the strengths of young children; harnessing their joy, imagination, and their love of the arts as fuel and inspiration for effective education. Through research and years of experience, we have perfected an extraordinary technique and curriculum that uses the magic of the arts to unlock the potential of the brain!

High Tea at Red Dessert Dive
$5

Enjoy High Tea for 4 ($80 value)

Houston Arboretum Membership
$5

One Year Family Tree Membership ($85)

  • Membership benefits for family of four (may include grandparents and grandchildren)
  • Priority and discounted registration for children’s programs and camps
  • Exclusive access to Arboretum Birthday Party packages
  • 10% discount on Nature Shop purchases
Local Table Gift Certificate
$5

Win a dinner gift certificate to Local Table for 4 guests. $100 value!


