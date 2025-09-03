Arizona Field Ornithologists

AZFO Mini Field Expeditions, Friday October 3rd

Gila River Indian Community Riparian & Wetland Sites
Free

Start time: 6:00 AM

Trip Leaders: Ashton Lynch and Alex Greenwood

Habitat: Riparian/marsh interpretive trail and Sacaton Water Treatment Plant

Difficulty: Easy walking and driving

Verde River on Ft McDowell Yavapai Nation Land
Free

Start Time: 6:15 AM

Trip Leader: Troy Corman

Habitat: Riparian, mesquite, desert scrub

Difficulty: Moderate/Challenging, some bushwhacking, no trail, fence crossing

Lower San Pedro River, AGFD-managed survey site
Free

Near Mammoth, AZ, a good site for those traveling from Tucson and other SE AZ destinations on their way to Mesa.

Start Time: 6:30 AM

Trip Leader: Chrissy Kondrat

Habitat: Riparian, ag restoration site

Difficulty: Moderate/Challenging, 2-3 miles, uneven terrain

Lower Camp Creek/Rackensack Canyon in Carefree area
Free

Start Time: 6:30 AM

Trip Leader: Jake Thompson

Habitat: Riparian, lower Sonoran desert

Difficulty: Easy/moderate. 1.5 miles, one steep incline

