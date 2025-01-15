Azim No. 106, Daughters of Mokanna's annual raffle 2025

$10 Raffle Fundraiser for a chance to win $50 worth of scratch-off tickets! Each $10 equals a 10 raffle tickets that will be added to all the chances received, and one lucky winner will be drawn. You don't have to be present to collect your prize.

$10 Raffle Fundraiser for a chance to win $50 worth of scratch-off tickets! Each $10 equals a 10 raffle tickets that will be added to all the chances received, and one lucky winner will be drawn. You don't have to be present to collect your prize.

More details...