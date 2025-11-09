Azim No. 106, Daughters of Mokanna's Shop

Show your pride in Azim No. 106 with this beautifully crafted Member Scarf featuring our chapter’s signature colors of royal blue and red. Made from soft, high-quality material, the scarf proudly displays Azim No. 106 and the Daughters of Mokanna emblem.





Perfect for meetings, fraternal events, and photos, it’s a stylish and meaningful way to represent our sisterhood and honor the traditions of our Order.

✨ Price: $25



📦 Available for members only.