AZINA 2nd Clinical Conference 2025 Sponsors/Vendors

Two vendor table spaces in the preconference area Lunch and Learn Opportunity: Able to bring in a lunch speaker and present a 30-minute education session All advertisements on website, publications, social media, and digital media Organization’s logo, sponsorship title, and link on the invites for the event and conference webpage One billboard advertisement of the Diamond Sponsor’s logo or a large banner displayed in the pre-conference area Two complementary tickets for breakfast and lunch

Two vendor table spaces in the preconference area Lunch and Learn Opportunity: Able to bring in a lunch speaker and present a 30-minute education session All advertisements on website, publications, social media, and digital media Organization’s logo, sponsorship title, and link on the invites for the event and conference webpage One billboard advertisement of the Diamond Sponsor’s logo or a large banner displayed in the pre-conference area Two complementary tickets for breakfast and lunch

seeMoreDetailsMobile