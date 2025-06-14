AZINA 2nd Clinical Conference 2025 Sponsors/Vendors

3420 Mercy Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85297, USA

Diamond
$5,000
Two vendor table spaces in the preconference area Lunch and Learn Opportunity: Able to bring in a lunch speaker and present a 30-minute education session All advertisements on website, publications, social media, and digital media Organization’s logo, sponsorship title, and link on the invites for the event and conference webpage One billboard advertisement of the Diamond Sponsor’s logo or a large banner displayed in the pre-conference area Two complementary tickets for breakfast and lunch
Platinum
$2,500
Two vendor table spaces in the preconference area All advertisements on website, publications, social and digital media The organization’s logo on the invites for the event and conference webpage Two complementary tickets for breakfast and lunch
Gold
$1,000
One vendor table space in the preconference area Organization’s logo and sponsorship title on the invites for the event and conference webpage Two complementary tickets for breakfast and lunch
Silver
$500
One vendor table space in the preconference area The organization’s logo is displayed in the pre-conference area One complementary ticket for breakfast and lunch
