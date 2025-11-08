Azle Spirit Booster Club's Spirit Store

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White polka dot hat with HORNETS in Green
Perfectly sized for a Bath and Body Works soap bottle
3D printed magnets
These measure almost 11 inches
Includes 5 Exclusive Home Game Shirts
Perfect for fans who never miss a Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
Includes:
Retail Value: $125
Booster Price: $109
Save $16
"Show up ready every Friday."
Includes 5 Exclusive Away Game Shirts
Support the Hornets on the road all season.
Includes:
Retail Value: $125
Booster Price: $109
Save $16
"Show up ready every Friday."
Includes:
✅ All 10 Exclusive Game Day Shirts
PLUS
Retail Value: $250+
$199
$219
Families save $50+ over purchasing shirts individually.
"One Purchase. Every Game. All Season."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!