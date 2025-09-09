AZSC 2012G GA Aspire

Capture memories that last a lifetime with this professional photography bundle — perfect for families, couples, or gifting to someone special. Each package includes two sessions:

One full one-hour family photography session – resulting in 20 high-resolution photos , delivered in a private online viewing gallery that you can share, download, and print.

One 20-minute mini session – resulting in 5 high-resolution photos , linked to the same gallery for easy access.

Two winners will be selected.

Both shoots may be redeemed by the winner or shared with someone else. (For gifting/redemption details, please ask for more info at the time of scheduling.). This package must be completed by 10.31.26

This package offers the perfect mix of a full family experience and a quick mini shoot — ensuring your most important moments are beautifully preserved. ✨

Total Prize Value $750

Donation Provided by The Davis Family