AZSC 2012G GA Aspire

🍽️ Taste of the Town Package
$10

Indulge in some of the Valley’s best dining experiences with this delicious bundle! Perfect for date nights, family outings, or simply treating yourself.

This package includes:

  • $175 gift card to Bourbon & Bones – upscale steakhouse experience
  • $150 gift card to Shimogamo – award-winning Japanese cuisine & sushi
  • $100 in gift cards to Decadent Macaron – sweet treats and French delights
  • One Bundtlet every month for a year from Nothing Bundt Cakes – dessert heaven! $80 value
  • $30 gift card to Nékter Juice Bar – fresh juices, smoothies & bowls
  • $10 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery – customizable ice cream creations

Total Prize Value $545

Donations provided by Shimogamo, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nectar Juice Bar, and Cold Stone Creamery

💆 Treat Yourself Pamper Package
$10

It’s time to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate! This pamper-perfect package brings together beauty and wellness experiences that will leave you feeling your absolute best.

This indulgent bundle includes:

  • Express Scalp Spa at 5 Birds Scalp Spa – the viral scalp spa experience with a med spa spin! Located at Germann & Ellsworth. ($125 value)
  • Laser Lip Plumping Treatment at 5 Birds Scalp Spa – a great introduction to skin rejuvenation with the Renuva 1550nm Non-Ablative Erbium Laser, promoting anti-aging with zero downtime. ($100 value)
  • $250 gift card to Citrine Natural Beauty Bar (Biltmore) – luxury beauty, skincare, and wellness products curated to help you glow inside and out.

Total Prize Value $475

Donation Provided by 5 Birds Head Spa / Jacqueline Rojas Scalp & Hair Loss Practitioner, and Citrine Natural Beauty Bar

📸 Picture Perfect Package
$10

Capture memories that last a lifetime with this professional photography bundle — perfect for families, couples, or gifting to someone special. Each package includes two sessions:

  • One full one-hour family photography session – resulting in 20 high-resolution photos, delivered in a private online viewing gallery that you can share, download, and print.
  • One 20-minute mini session – resulting in 5 high-resolution photos, linked to the same gallery for easy access.
  • Two winners will be selected.

Both shoots may be redeemed by the winner or shared with someone else. (For gifting/redemption details, please ask for more info at the time of scheduling.). This package must be completed by 10.31.26

This package offers the perfect mix of a full family experience and a quick mini shoot — ensuring your most important moments are beautifully preserved. ✨

Total Prize Value $750

Donation Provided by The Davis Family

⚾ Spring Training for Four Package
$10

Experience the excitement of Cactus League baseball up close this spring! With sunshine, ballpark vibes, and America’s favorite pastime, this package is perfect for family, friends, or die-hard fans.

This package includes:

  • 4 tickets to a Spring Training game (Cactus League – teams and date TBD)
  • Enjoy a day at the ballpark filled with home runs, ballpark snacks, and memories that will last a lifetime!

Don’t miss your chance to soak up the Arizona sunshine while watching some of the biggest names in baseball get ready for the season. 🌞⚾

This package must be completed for Spring 2026 Season only.


Total Prize Value: $200

Donation Provided by The Rojas Family

🏞️ Payson Cabin Getaway Package
$10

Escape to the pines and enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at a private A-Frame cabin in beautiful Payson, AZ. 🌲✨

This package includes:

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, a romantic weekend, or a family adventure, this cabin escape is the perfect way to recharge and enjoy the beauty of northern Arizona.

This package must be completed by 12.31.26


Total Prize Value: $1,000

Donation Provided by The Roberts Family

🏀 Suite Life: Phoenix Mercury Luxury Suite Package
$10

Cheer on the Phoenix Mercury in style with the ultimate VIP experience! Perfect for friends, family, or a special group outing, this package offers a game day you’ll never forget.

This package includes:

  • 12 suite seats to the Phoenix Mercury game of your choice during the 2026 season
  • Parking passes for easy access
  • Food and drinks included – enjoy the game without ever leaving your suite!

Don’t miss your chance to watch WNBA action up close while enjoying the comfort and perks of a private suite. Gather your crew, rep the Mercury, and experience basketball the way it was meant to be seen — in luxury! ✨🏀


Total Prize Value: $3300

Donation Provided by Unmarked Beauty and Wellness

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!