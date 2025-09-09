AZSC 2012G GA Aspire

Indulge in some of the Valley’s best dining experiences with this delicious bundle! Perfect for date nights, family outings, or simply treating yourself.
This package includes:
Total Prize Value $545
Donations provided by Shimogamo, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nectar Juice Bar, and Cold Stone Creamery
It’s time to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate! This pamper-perfect package brings together beauty and wellness experiences that will leave you feeling your absolute best.
This indulgent bundle includes:
Total Prize Value $475
Donation Provided by 5 Birds Head Spa / Jacqueline Rojas Scalp & Hair Loss Practitioner, and Citrine Natural Beauty Bar
Capture memories that last a lifetime with this professional photography bundle — perfect for families, couples, or gifting to someone special. Each package includes two sessions:
Both shoots may be redeemed by the winner or shared with someone else. (For gifting/redemption details, please ask for more info at the time of scheduling.). This package must be completed by 10.31.26
This package offers the perfect mix of a full family experience and a quick mini shoot — ensuring your most important moments are beautifully preserved. ✨
Total Prize Value $750
Donation Provided by The Davis Family
Experience the excitement of Cactus League baseball up close this spring! With sunshine, ballpark vibes, and America’s favorite pastime, this package is perfect for family, friends, or die-hard fans.
This package includes:
Don’t miss your chance to soak up the Arizona sunshine while watching some of the biggest names in baseball get ready for the season. 🌞⚾
This package must be completed for Spring 2026 Season only.
Total Prize Value: $200
Donation Provided by The Rojas Family
Escape to the pines and enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at a private A-Frame cabin in beautiful Payson, AZ. 🌲✨
This package includes:
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, a romantic weekend, or a family adventure, this cabin escape is the perfect way to recharge and enjoy the beauty of northern Arizona.
This package must be completed by 12.31.26
Total Prize Value: $1,000
Donation Provided by The Roberts Family
Cheer on the Phoenix Mercury in style with the ultimate VIP experience! Perfect for friends, family, or a special group outing, this package offers a game day you’ll never forget.
This package includes:
Don’t miss your chance to watch WNBA action up close while enjoying the comfort and perks of a private suite. Gather your crew, rep the Mercury, and experience basketball the way it was meant to be seen — in luxury! ✨🏀
Total Prize Value: $3300
Donation Provided by Unmarked Beauty and Wellness
