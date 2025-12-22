Azzim Dukes Initiative's Shop

Azzim Dukes Initiative

Mini Contenders item
Mini Contenders
$240

Boxing for youth ages 4-6

12 sessions, Wednesdays and Sundays

Personal Training item
Personal Training
$400

Pack of 8 personal training classes scheduled with an ADI coach.

Executive Punches For Purpose item
Executive Punches For Purpose
$200

Boxing for CEOs and other leaders, getting fit while doing good.

ADI Community 2026 T Shirt item
ADI Community 2026 T Shirt
$17

Navy blue with gold lettering. Gilden shirts. Priced for the ADI community and ONLY available for pickup at 926 N 2nd St.

ADI Community Crewneck Sweatshirt item
ADI Community Crewneck Sweatshirt
$27

Grey with blue lettering. Gilden. Priced for the ADI community and ONLY available for pickup at 926 N 2nd St.

