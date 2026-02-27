B-CUAA NEFL Regional Chapter Scholarship Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
•One reserved table of eight.
•Name listed as Platinum Sponsor in Scholarship Gala Program and announced during this event.
•Name recognized in all 2026 promotional materials.
•2026 Scholarship(s) presented in Name of Corporation/Organization.
•One reserved table of eight.
•Name listed as Gold Sponsor in Scholarship Gala Program and announced during this event.
•Name recognized in all 2026 promotional materials.
•One reserved table of eight.
•Name listed as Silver Sponsor in Scholarship Gala Program and announced during this event.
•Name recognized in all 2026 promotional materials.
•Two tickets to the event
•Name listed as Bronze Sponsor in Scholarship Gala Program and announced during this event
•Name recognized in all 2026 promotional materials
•One ticket to the event
•Name listed as Maroon Sponsor in Scholarship Gala Program and announced during this event
•Name recognized in all 2026 promotional materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!