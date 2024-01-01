​🎉 Get Ready for Joshua's Birthday Bash & appreciation reflection!🌐



🔥

Tales by the Fire: Join the fireside for s'mores and stories. We'll reminisce '23 and dream up '24.



🌳

Stargazer's Stroll: Our own slice of paradise under the moon's gentle glow—perfect for quiet musings.



🍪

Treats & Sips Hub: Snack on delectable goodies, enjoy apple cider, & sip on sparkling water. Feel free to BYOB for an extra splash of fun!

🍾🍏

💃

Groove Grounds: DJ Jet'aime is spinning a playlist that's bound to get you moving.

🎥

Cinema Splash: Pool house movie magic under the stars.



📆

Date: December 30th



⏰

Time: 8 PM



📍

Location: 1508 Olympus Drive

Can't make it? No worries! Wherever you are, do an act of kindness for the day. It's the best gift you could give!

RSVP and join in, near or far. Let's spread joy and kindness as we welcome '24!

🌟