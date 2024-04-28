



Support Our Youth Programs & Summer Camp! Join Our 50/50 Raffle Today!





Calling on all Moms, Dads, & Community Steak Holders





Are you passionate about nurturing our youths potential? Do you want to empower them to become better students while having a blast at summer camp? Then look no further!





We're thrilled to announce our 50/50 raffle, where you can support our youth programs and summer camp initiatives while also getting the chance to win big! It's a win-win for you and our future leaders.

By participating in our raffle, you're not just buying a ticket; you're investing in your child's education and growth.





Here's how it works:

🎟️ Purchase your raffle tickets online or at our designated locations.💰 Half of the total proceeds will go directly to funding our youth programs and summer camp scholarships, providing opportunities for children to excel academically and socially.





🏆 The other half will be awarded to one lucky winner, chosen at random at the end of the raffle period. Imagine the excitement of winning while making a difference in a child's life!





Our youth programs and summer camp are designed to inspire and empower young minds, instilling values of curiosity, creativity, and resilience. From educational workshops to outdoor adventures, we offer experiences that shape future leaders and lifelong learners.





Join us in creating brighter futures for our children. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on their journey to success.





Raffle Details:📅 Raffle Period: Sunday April 28th 2024 - May 3rd 2024🎉





Winner Announcement: At 503 East 200th Street Suite 503 Euclid Ohio 44119

Ticket Prices:

$10 per ticket

$50 10 tickets

$100 30 tickets

📍 Where to Buy: Visit Wakehustlegrind.org or text us at 216-256-5118





Don't miss this opportunity to support a worthy cause and potentially win big! Get your tickets today and be a champion for youth empowerment and education.

Thank you for your support!





Warm regards, Kevin Conwell Director & Dean of Leadership WHG, INC Wake Hustle Grind