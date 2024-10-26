closed

Black Chamber Of Commerce Of Northwest Indiana Memberships 2024

Student
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Connect with established professionals and entrepreneurs within the chamber’s network Learning, grow, and collaborate with other aspiring entrepreneurs
Nonprofit/Faith-Based
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes 2 hours of business consulting Workshops tailored specifically to nonprofit and faith-based organizations Discounts to special events, training courses, and conferences
Individual
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Technical assistance with business startup Access to networking and learning events Discounts to special events, training courses, and conferences
Small Business
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Networking opportunities with other small business owners, industry experts, and potential B2B or customers Business promoted through Chamber events, marketing and events Assistance with obtaining certifications (WBE, MBE, DBE) and training on how to win government contracts Discounts to special events, training courses, and conferences
Corporate
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Access to membership directory Invitation to exclusive annual Executives Roundtable Invitation to participate on the chamber advisory council Be seen as a good corporate citizen and champion for minority owned business

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing