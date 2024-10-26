National Black Chamber Of Commerce Of Northern Indiana Inc
Black Chamber Of Commerce Of Northwest Indiana Memberships 2024
Student
$25
Connect with established professionals and entrepreneurs within the chamber’s network
Nonprofit/Faith-Based
$100
Includes 2 hours of business consulting
Individual
$150
Technical assistance with business startup
Small Business
$250
Networking opportunities with other small business owners, industry experts, and potential B2B or customers
Corporate
$500
Access to membership directory
