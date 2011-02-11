St. Walter-St. Benedict School Presents the TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR Raffle

RAFFLE PRIZE

Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Show on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The package includes:

$ Tickets to the concert

1 Night stay at Marriott Hotel 11/2-11/3

$1,000 in spending cash to make your weekend even more fabulous!





Each ticket costs $100, and only 600 tickets will be sold.

If all tickets are sold, the winner will be drawn either during the STWSTB Educational Gala on Saturday, April 13, 2024, or at a later date as announced. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Additionally, if all raffle tickets are sold by April 13, 2024, the spending prize money will increase to $2,500. It's important to note that you do not need to be present to win. The prize money will revert to $1,000 after April 13, 2024.





*In the event ticket sales are not sold out by April 13, 2024, it will be announced via our Facebook page when the live drawing will occur.

***The winner need not be present to claim their prize.





This raffle package is specifically designated for the November 2, 2024 concert. The ticket transfer will be completed by November 2, 2024.





We advise you to stay updated by following the St. Walter-St. Benedict School's Facebook Page for any developments regarding the raffle. ****Please note that the prize cannot be exchanged for its cash equivalent.***