Wild & Scenic Film Festival Fundraiser Raffle

Please purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win premium donated gear from local Utah partners. All proceeds will go to support the Black, Bold and Brilliant program and Outdoor Auntie community outreach efforts for more inclusive community engagement.

Outdoor Auntie and Utah Film Center’s Black, Bold & Brilliant program are partnering with Tracy Aviary to present the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Together, we are hosting a night of adventure and exploration under the stars unlike any other programming currently offered in Utah. Join us on Friday, June 28th, to support Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Disabled, and LGBTQ+ communities engaging with outdoor sports, public lands, and environmental activism with outdoor films and local vendors.





This year's short collection features the film, Apayauq, by local filmmaker Zeppelin Zeerip.





We’ll have food and refreshments for purchase at The Bird Feeder Cafe so bring your blanket and chairs. Arrive early for the birds and stay for the movies!