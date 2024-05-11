Spiritual Retreat-The Heart and Soul of Our Vincentian Vocation

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Joseph Conference will be hosting the Superior District Council spiritual retreat for its members and those wishing to explore becoming a Vincentian. We will be led by Tim Williams, National Vincentian Formation Director.

Where: Our Lady of Lourdes – Dobie

When: May 11th, 2024

Time: 9:00am-3:30pm, Mass to follow at 4:00pm

Lunch will be provided

Cost: $10.00 (non-refundable)

The Heart and Soul of Our Vincentian Vocation

In this retreat we will delve deeply into our heritage and spirituality, learning from the words and example of our saints and founders. Most importantly, we will pray and share with each other, growing together in holiness and leaving refreshed and inspired to live our vocation fully.

Please join us!

Agenda

9:00 Our Moments of Conversion

We are called to grow in holiness. How do we recognize the moments that move us along this path?

9:50 Break

10:00 Our Essential Elements: Friendship

How do they guide us? Where do they lead us? What makes them “essential”? In this three hour retreat we will listen together, pray together, share with one another, and seek to be renewed in our Vincentian Spirituality.

10:50 Break

11:00 Our Essential Elements: Service

12:00 Lunch

1:00 Our Essential Elements: Spirituality

1:50 Break

2:00 Seeing the Face of Christ

We close with a deep reflection on the center of our Vincentian Spirituality