2024-2025 Registration, Warm-ups & Hats

Hi,





Please make selections from the drop-down menus for only the registration you need. There is an option to also make a donation to the RWC but not required. Warm-Ups will not be changing so if your wrestler's gear still fits from last season no need to order a new set. Warm-ups are required for all WRESTLERS to be worn at Tournaments.





At check-out there will be a line item "Support the 100% free platform." Change the drop down menu to "other" and enter $0.00. That donation goes to the site and not to the RWC club.





We are using Zeffy, which is a non-profit site that does not charge the customer Credit Card processing fees.





Thanks