Join the National Hampton Alumni Association Inc., Philadelphia Chapter, and The Howard University Alumni Club of Greater Philadelphia for a night of fun, camaraderie, and competition at Sproul Lanes, all in support of a great cause!

The I Love My HBCU Bowling Party promises an unforgettable evening where you can strike down pins, savor delicious food, and make lasting memories.

Ticket Price: $45 in advance ($60 at the door the day of the event)

Your Ticket Includes 2 Hours of Unlimited Bowling, Shoe Rental, and Food.





A Night for a Noble Cause:

A portion of the proceeds from the night will go towards scholarships for Hampton's and Howard's incoming freshmen. By joining us, you're not just signing up for a fantastic night out; you're also contributing to the educational advancement of exceptional students.

What to Expect:

A welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and colleagues

Music By DJ Jazzy Joe

An opportunity to meet and network with HBCU alumni and supporters

Why Attend?

Beyond the strikes, spares, and splits, this event celebrates the enduring spirit and contributions of HBCUs to our community. It's a chance to support current students through scholarships that can significantly impact their academic journey.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Spaces are limited, and tickets are selling fast. Secure your spot today for a night of entertainment, support, and unity. Remember, buying your ticket in advance saves you money and ensures your participation in this unique event.

We can't wait to see you at Sproul Lanes! Gather your team, show your support, and let's bowl for a brighter future for HBCU students.