Rinzai-ji Zen Center
Special Sunday Program - Hōen No Yorokobi Enjoying Dharma Friendship

2505 Cimarron St, Los Angeles, CA 90018, USA

We're pleased to announce a special Sunday program where Jiun Zenji will introduce the community to several of his Dharma friends from Japan: Sasaki Hōkaku, abbot of Gyokuryūji, Tatsuyama Daiyu, abbot of Yūsenji and Ichimura Kōbin, former monk and now lay practitioner. Please join us either in person or on Zoom! 


Please RSVP by March 2!


Schedule

Sunday, March 3

9:00 a.m.       Zazen/Kinhin
10:30             Talk/Q&A
12:00             Lunch


Suggested Donation: $20 

Please use make a donation button to contribute what you can. That is greatly appreciated.  


Zoom Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/93050911267

What to bring:
Extra pair of slip-on shoes for Kinhin (walking meditation). Dark, comfortable and modest clothing for meditation. Please refrain from strong fragrance. 

