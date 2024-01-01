Special Sunday Program - Hōen No Yorokobi Enjoying Dharma Friendship

Hōen No Yorokobi - Enjoying Dharma Friendship







We're pleased to announce a special Sunday program where Jiun Zenji will introduce the community to several of his Dharma friends from Japan: Sasaki Hōkaku, abbot of Gyokuryūji, Tatsuyama Daiyu, abbot of Yūsenji and Ichimura Kōbin, former monk and now lay practitioner. Please join us either in person or on Zoom!





Please RSVP by March 2!





Schedule



Sunday, March 3



9:00 a.m. Zazen/Kinhin

10:30 Talk/Q&A

12:00 Lunch



Suggested Donation: $20

Please use make a donation button to contribute what you can. That is greatly appreciated.





Zoom Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/93050911267



What to bring:

Extra pair of slip-on shoes for Kinhin (walking meditation). Dark, comfortable and modest clothing for meditation. Please refrain from strong fragrance.