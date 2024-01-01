Tea Time + Tatreez

Hosted on the third Sunday afternoon of each month. Tea Time is a space to connect, reflect, and reframe.





Tea Time provides opportunities for Muslim women to get things off of their chests and discuss current events in the world, society, community, and their own lives. At Tea Time, we share tea and reframe our thoughts, learning to think more flexibly and be more in control of our reactions.





This is a collaboration with our partner org, Florida Palestine Network, and includes the optional element of tatreez, or cross stitch/embroidery. Feel free to bring your own project or supplies, or purchase from us.





As an organization built for and by women, we recognize the multiple roles that women carry which is why little ones are always welcome.





For information, email [email protected]







