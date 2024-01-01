Cyrus' Fundraiser

Cyrus from Juno's Place is running this fundraiser to benefit Sweetpea Friends of Rutland Animals. The funds raised will support maintenance and construction to rebuild the shelter destroyed by fire.





There are 150 numbered balls - each $5 ticket purchased gives you one chance to win one of two $50 Amazon gift cards.





On Friday, May 17th, Cyrus will supervise the drawing of two of the numbered balls live on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sweetpeafriendsofrutlandanimals for your chance to win one of two $50 Amazon gift cards. You do not need to be present to win, winners will be notified within 24 hours based on the contact information provided when purchasing the ticket.





All proceeds go directly to Sweetpea Friends of Rutland Animals.