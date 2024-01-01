Hannaford Gift Card Fundraiser

Exciting News! Bellamy Elementary School has teamed up with Hannaford!





Here's the deal:





For every $100 Hannaford gift card we purchase, we earn $4. Imagine the impact if 100 of us each bought a $100 gift card – we would earn $400 (4% of $10,000)!





The weekly deadline for purchasing gift cards is Wednesday at 5pm EST.





If you order by Wednesday at 5p, you will receive your card by the following Thursday (8 days later) at the latest.





Show your support for us by using these cards for your grocery shopping needs!





We're proud to partner with Zeffy, who makes this program even more beneficial. Zeffy generously waives all transaction fees, so when making your payment, please consider supporting them.