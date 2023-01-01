Willow Rhan Fairshare Payment

Oak View Middle School Band Boosters, Inc.
1203 SW 250th Street
Newberry, Florida 32669
Tax I.D./EIN 46-2090440
State Registration #CH43605
501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation
OVMS Band Boosters Fairshare Policy for 2023-2024
The OVMS Band Boosters are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Any charitable donations made to the Boosters by individuals or businesses are tax-deductible (see Patron Form), except Fairshare contributions and fundraising proceeds, which are not tax-deductible.
The costs to operate the band program are well in excess of funding received from the county. Therefore, in order to support the band's programs and activities, each student will be asked to support the band through fundraising with a specific amount, or Fairshare, to help cover planned operating expenses of the band that are not covered by the county. Fairshare contributions are used to: purchase and repair instruments (about $6,000/year), buy music (about $60-80 per piece we play), purchase end of year awards and medals (about $1,300/year), pay for uniform cleaning (about $400/year), pay required performance entry fees (about $20 per student in each performing band per year), purchase equipment (about $2,000/year), pay for transportation for performance trips (about $5,000/year), and many other expenses.
Fairshare is $100.00 per student for all Beginning Band students
(The entire $100.00 of this Fairshare contribution is designated for
the Boosters' general fund for program expenses noted above.)
Fairshare is $250.00 per student for all Concert and Symphonic Band students
($75.00 of this Fairshare contribution is designated for the Boosters' general fund
for program expenses noted above; the remaining $175.00 is designated
for performance trip-related expenses for all students in these two bands.)
- Several voluntary fundraising opportunities are offered thoughout the year, for which the proceeds are counted toward a student's Fairshare (to help alleviate these costs). Please see the band calendar.
- If families elect to not participate in fundraisers, then Fairshare contributions can be made at any time (e.g., monthly/smaller payments) but should, at a minimum, be submitted by the dates listed in the OVMS Band Calendar (checks can be written to OVMS Band Boosters and please note student’s name on check).
- Fairshare statements will be distributed by the Treasurers approximately 3 times during the school year.
- Fairshare contributions and fundraising proceeds are nonrefundable and cannot be withdrawn or transferred to another student for any reason.
- Fairshare contributions cannot be carried forward from one year to the next by one student, or from one student to another (such as when one sibling graduates and another sibling begins in the band program).
- The band program appreciates receiving any Fairshare contributions and fundraising proceeds in excess of the stated Fairshare amounts per student. These funds will be used in the Boosters' general, scholarship, and/or instrument funds to benefit all students.
- All funds of the OVMS Band Boosters are controlled by the organization, and used to further our organization's tax-exempt public purpose.
- At no time may any individual personally direct how Fairshare contributions or fundraising proceeds are used by the organization.
- Scholarships are available for students in financial need (please contact Mrs. Pirzer).
- The OVMS Band Booster policies may be supplemented and/or modified by new or additional policies at any time to comply with IRS requirements and the best interests of the band program and Booster organization.
- Note: The end-of-year trip to Busch Gardens is a REWARD trip for all students who meet their Fairshare. There is an additional cost for this trip, which is NOT considered a performance trip. Fairshare contributions will not be applied toward the cost of the Busch Gardens reward trip.