Mohawk Homestead Presents

SPRING ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Fundraiser for CVA Scholarship Fund









SUNDAES -$3.00

Assorted toppings available

CONES

Single -$1.00

Double - $2.00





Wednesday, May 15, 2024

3 to 5pm

Where at you ask?

The Mohawk Homestead

62 East Main Street, Mohawk, NY

Ice Cream Sponsored by our Local