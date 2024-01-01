Main Donation Form

Since 1983, The Eli Home remains committed to preventing family violence and sheltering abused children. Our staff and volunteers are dedicated to this cause, and we continue to expand our services with shelter homes, a discount store, outreach services, counseling offices and more. Our hearts are willing, our hands are busy, and our faith is stronger than our fears.





Please consider a donation to help us keep on track with our existing services as well as expanding to increase the amount of people we serve each year. Thank you for your love and support!