Juneteenth MEMPHIS BLACK WALL STREET WEEK * LOCALLY PRODUCE is here! Join us for a CITY WIDE YARD SALE, SWAP, AND SHARE event at 2471 Covington Pike. Get ready to shop, trade, and connect with your community. Don't miss out on this opportunity to support local businesses and find unique treasures. See you there! 📢 Vendors Invitation: Juneteenth Memphis Black Wall Street Week: Locally Produced!

We are thrilled to invite vendors to participate in the Juneteenth Memphis Black Wall Street Week: Locally Produced event. This exciting citywide celebration, taking place from June 15th to June 20th at 2471 Covington Pike, aims to celebrate, connect, and support our local community.

Event Details:📅 Dates: June 15th to June 20th📍 Location: 2471 Covington Pike🅿️ Parking: 150 spaces available for both vendors and attendees

We welcome vendors from various categories, including:🎪 Booths: Showcase your unique products, crafts, artwork, or services at dedicated booth spaces. Engage with attendees and share your talents and offerings.🚚 Food Trucks: Bring your delicious culinary creations to the event. Food trucks have the opportunity to serve attendees and provide them with a delightful dining experience.🌾 Local Farmers: Display and sell your fresh produce, plants, and agricultural products. Connect directly with the community and promote the importance of sustainable and locally sourced food.🏢 Community Development Corporations: Showcase the work and initiatives of your organization. Educate attendees about community development projects, programs, and resources available to support local growth and empowerment.

Why Participate?🌟 Reach a diverse audience: Engage with a large and diverse audience comprising community members, families, local businesses, and visitors.📢 Promote your brand: Showcase your products, services, or organization to a wide range of attendees who are eager to support local businesses and community initiatives.🚀 Expand your network: Connect with fellow vendors, community leaders, and potential customers. Foster collaborations and build lasting relationships within the community.💰 Boost sales and visibility: Take advantage of the event's foot traffic and attract new customers while strengthening your brand's presence in the local market.🎉 Be part of a significant celebration: Join us in commemorating Juneteenth and honoring the rich Black history of Memphis. Contribute to a festive and empowering atmosphere for all attendees.

Vendor Details:🅿️ Parking: 150 parking spaces are available for both vendors and attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Please indicate your need for parking when registering.

Registration and Contact:To secure your spot as a vendor at Juneteenth Memphis Black Wall Street Week: Locally Produced, please register by [registration deadline, if applicable]. For registration and inquiries, please contact [contact details].

We look forward to your participation and the valuable contributions you will bring to this special event. Let's come together as a community, celebrate Juneteenth, and support local businesses and initiatives.