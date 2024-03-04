Northern Lights Annual March FOURTH Virtual Trivia Night





🌟 Join us for the Northern Lights 2nd Annual March FOURTH Virtual Trivia Night! 🌟





📅 Date: March 4th, 2024

🕢 Time: 7:30 PM





Let's celebrate the spirit of accessible marching arts and the unique March FOURTH holiday with a night of virtual trivia! Gather your friends or go solo – all are welcome to participate in this exciting event that encourages you to test your knowledge for the trivial.





🎁 Prize: A chance to win a Family 4 Pack to a regular season West Michigan Whitecaps Game! This fantastic pack includes 4 tickets and concessions at the game for an unforgettable family experience, generously donated by the West Michigan Whitecaps!





🤔 How to Participate: Form a team of up to 4 or go solo - the choice is yours! Get ready to test your knowledge and enjoy a fun-filled evening of trivia.





🎟️ Ticket Prices:





$10 per person

Team of 3-4 for $20



Want to help support marching arts in the Midwest and the Northern Lights mission, but not interested in trivia? We humbly and gladly accept donations of any amount and thank you for your generosity!





All proceeds contribute to supporting our mission of promoting accessible marching arts. Don't miss the chance to win exciting prizes while having a blast with friends and fellow trivia enthusiasts.





Secure your spot today and let the trivia fun begin! See you on March FOURTH!