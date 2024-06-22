Redfield FIre Gun Raffle

The Redfield Fire Fighters Association will be holding a gun raffle with all proceeds going to the construction of a new fire station.

This ticketing platform is free to use and does not charge us any transaction fees, but will ask for a donation. You are not obligated to donate to them and can change the amount to $0.00.

Guns can be traded in for Scheels gift card of equal value.

Drawing will be held on June 22, 2024 via Facebook live.

Four drawings with four different winners.

In accordance with Iowa gambling regulations we only accepts cash, debit card, Venmo or check.

Only residents of the state of Iowa are eligible to win.

Ruger 75th Anniversary 10/22

Sig P365

Ruger 350 Legend

Henry Golden Boy