The athletes and parents for the 2024 Nationals Karate Team are fundraising to support our coaches!





100% of the funds raised will go directly to our team of coaches to help with the costs associated for this year's Nationals competition.





Enter to WIN a YETI M30 Soft Cooler Tote and 24 Hard Cooler Roadie valued at $600.





Tickets are $20 and only 200 will be sold!





Drawing will be April 30th at 9:00 pm after the Competion Team's karate class and will be broadcasted live over Facebook.