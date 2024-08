This is our first giveway raffle! Tickets are $2 each and you can buy as many as you would like! Now let's get into what you'll win...

One month unlimited classes

Option to take advantage of the founders membership (only available to some members)

50% off any 1 retail item

1 free juice & wellness shot

Giveaway closes 2/4/24 and will be announced 2/5/24 via email. So excited and may all the odds be in your favor!