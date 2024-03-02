Logo
Kids Kindness
Book Bash Vendor Ticket (March 2)

1464 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Immerse yourself in a world of imagination with Kids Kindness at our Book Bash! With a $40 vendor ticket, not only do you gain access to the event, but you also secure a space to showcase and sell your items/services. Purchase a new book, connect with local authors, and linger to enjoy captivating book readings. It's a unique opportunity to be part of a community-driven event that celebrates both literature and creativity. Don't miss out – secure your spot now and join us for a day filled with literary wonders and shared kindness! 


