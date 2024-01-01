Art 4orms A.R.T. Benefit Concert Gala

ABOUT ART 4ORMS:





Art 4orms Foundation serves as Oklahoma’s first Arts & Wellness nonprofit organization. We provide free arts & wellness resources to North Tulsa Public School students. We have graduated 3 cohorts of students in our After School Visual Arts Program and have served over 3,00 North Tulsa students through our Adopt-A-School program. All of our programming is rooted in art therapy philosophies. Our program ensures students excel academically, socially and economically through the use Art.





GALA OVERVIEW:





Our annual A.R.T. (Ambition Reveals Truth) Benefit Concert Gala highlights talent from Tulsa, Oklahoma to fundraise for arts & wellness resources for North Tulsa public school students. This event also fundraising to provide two art scholarships to a North Tulsa high school senior and/or college freshman to cover supplies for the academic year. The event will be held at the Lorton Performance Center at the University. It will feature singers, pianists, cellist, harpist and spoken word artists.